New Delhi: A day Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened nuclear war with India, its Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-blown war between the two nations is likely to occur by October.

A Pakistani media quoted Sheikh Rashid who forecasted that India and Pakistan are on the brink of another war “likely to occur in October or the following month.” Further sending out a warning, Ahmed affirmed that this will be the “final freedom struggle” for Kashmir and the war with India will be the “last this time”.

“The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue. We must stand with the people of the occupied valley and I will visit Kashmir once again after Muharram,” Sheikh Rashid said.

“Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?” he asked.

Further speaking, the Pakistan Minister said, “Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had assessed the anti-Muslim mindset in India beforehand. Those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India are fools.”

“Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations on September 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us,” he added.

On Tuesday, while speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Sheikh Rashid had said, “Kashmir issue if not resolved could become a ‘nuclear flashpoint’ between India and Pakistan.”

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had earlier made a similar statement. “If the [Kashmir] conflict moves towards war then remember both nations have nuclear weapons and no one is a winner in a nuclear war. It will have global ramifications. Superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility…whether they support us or not, Pakistan will go to every extent possible,” he had reiterated in an address.

Pakistan, on Tuesday, also considered a complete ban on the use of their airspace by Indian flights. The neighbouring nation had earlier closed its airspace following the Balakot airstrikes as a result of the Pulwama attack.

India and Pakistan have been in a war-like situation since the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in the Parliament on August 5 that took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.