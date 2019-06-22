New Delhi: A day after global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force asked Pakistan to curb terror financing by October or else face consequences, India on Saturday said it expects the neighbouring country to comply with the FATF norms by September 2019.

“We expect Pakistan to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF Action Plan fully within the remaining time frame i.e. by September 2019 in accordance with its political commitment to the FATF and take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from any territory under its control,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

In response to a query on the FATF report, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the global watchdog has decided to continue to keep Pakistan on its “grey list” for its failure to complete the action plan items due in January and May 2019.

On Friday, the FATF had issued an ultimatum to Pakistan to control or improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with the agreed plan till October or face severe action. The global watchdog said that it is concerned after Pakistan missed two deadlines, one in January and the other in May.

In June 2018, Pakistan was placed in the ‘grey’ list and given a 27-point action plan by FATF. This plan was reviewed at the last plenary in October 2018 and for the second time in February, when the country was again put into the ‘grey’ list after India submitted new information about Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

In a bid to bluff the financial watchdog, Pakistani authorities have shown arrests of LeT, JeM, JuD and FiF cadres. But all were apprehended under its Maintenance of Public Order Act and not under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In the last meeting of the FATF in Paris, it said Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including by adequately demonstrating its proper understanding of the terror financing risks posed by the terrorist groups and conducting supervision on a risk-sensitive basis, demonstrating that remedial actions and sanctions are applied in cases of Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism violations and that these actions have an effect on AML/CFT compliance by financial institutions.

