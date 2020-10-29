New Delhi: Soon after a Pakistan minister admitted Islamabad’s role in Pulwama terror attack, Union Minister and former Army Chief General (Retd) VK Singh on Thursday said that it is good that the country has admitted it and they should be blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Also Read - 'Ghus ke Maara': Pakistan Minister Brags About Pulwama Attack in National Assembly, Changes Tone

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The government said in the beginning that all leads point towards Pakistan. It is good that Pakistan has admitted it. I am sure our government will utilise this admittance to tell the world that Pak needs to be blacklisted in the FATF."

Earlier today, a senior Pakistani minister admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

During a debate in the National Assembly, Pakistan Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success.”

This sensational admission created an uproar in the assembly, after which the minister rephrased his line saying: “Pulwama ke waqiyeh ke baad, jab humne India ko ghus ke maara (When we hit India in their home after the incident at Pulwama)”.

Later in a tweet, Chaudhry said that he was referring to “when our planes target combat installations”. “We do not show bravery by killing innocents n we condemn terrorism,” he said.

Chaudhry is believed to be a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he made the statement just a day after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27, 2019 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets.