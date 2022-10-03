New Delhi: Alex Ellis, whose full name is Alexander Wykeham “Alex” Ellis CMG, and who is the British High Commissioner to India, has said that Pakistan is not as dominant as it once was. The British High Commissioner to India said, “Our focus has shifted towards India. I keep saying, it is Indo-Pac with a ‘C’ rather than Indo-Pak with a ‘K’. The UK’s relationship has changed with Pakistan a lot as it withdrew from Afghanistan, he added.Also Read - 46 Girls And Women Among 53 Killed In Kabul Classroom Suicide Bombing

Previously, he was Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on diplomacy, development, and defence and the Director General of the Department for Exiting the EU. He had previously been Britain's ambassador to Brazil from July 2013 to January 2017.