PoK Residents To Hold Conference In Geneva To Highlight Their Plight: BJP Leader Ajatshatru Singh

This information was shared by BJP leader Ajatshatru Singh, the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

London (Britain), Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) activists hold protest at 10 Downing Street against Pakistan's illegal occupation in the region. (File/ANI Photo/6 Feb, 2019)

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) residents: People from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are going to organise a conference in Geneva in March to highlight their plight. This information was shared by BJP leader Ajatshatru Singh, the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, on Saturday.

Ajatshatru Singh, while talking to reporters at Jammu on his return from London, where he celebrated Jammu and Kashmir’s accession day on October 26 as a special invitee to the UK Parliament’s House of Commons, said he met a large number of people from PoK there.

“PoK delegates I met in London were mostly living on foreign soil and were hopeful of a positive outcome of the upcoming conference. They (people from PoK) are holding a major conference in March in Geneva, where the UN office is located, to inform the world community about their sufferings,” said Singh.

He said that during the accession day celebrations, there was a roundtable conference and its participants were of the view that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with India was full and final.

“Kashmiri Pandits were also part of the programme and a book on their migration from the Kashmir Valley over 30 years ago was also released,” said Ajatshatru Singh.

