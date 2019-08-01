New Delhi: After months of diplomatic exercise and the legal battle at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan today finally caved in to offer consular access to retired naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to Pakistani media reports.

India was expecting full consular access to Jadhav after the ICJ verdict, in which the court had not only stayed the execution but had also slammed Pakistan for breaching obligations incumbent upon it under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Last week, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that post the “favourable judgement in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, we expect full consular access should be granted at the earliest – in full compliance and full conformity with the ICJ judgement and the Vienna Convention.”

On July 18, Pakistan agreed to grant consular access to Jadhav ‘according to Pakistani laws’.

Earlier, Pakistan had refused to allow Indian officials to meet Jadhav ever since his ‘arrest’ in March 2016 for alleged espionage. India had approached the ICJ after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017.

Court had said that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached the obligations incumbent upon it under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The Court had also declared, by fifteen votes to one, that a continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav.