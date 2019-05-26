New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today called and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic win registered by his party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election- and for his second term in office. Reiterating his vision for peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia, Imran Khan said that he looks forward to working with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to advance these objectives.

Khan also expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the welfare of their people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Khan for his telephone call and the greetings he extended. PM Modi then spoke of how an environment free of violence and terrorism is needed for fostering regional peace, stability and progress, while adding, “Pakistan needs to create trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism”.

Khan’s congratulatory message came a day before Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi exchanged pleasantries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek

They were seated next to each other during an interaction with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov amid strain in ties between the two neighbours following the Pulwama terror attack which killed over 40 CRPF personnel that resulted in heightened military tensions.

With inputs from IANS