New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to US President Donald Trump on the phone over the Kashmir situation earlier on Friday. He made the phone call just minutes before the United Nations Security Council convened.

A closed-door UNSC meeting is currently underway which is being attended by five permanent and 10 non-permanent members of the council.

“The Prime Minister presented Pakistan’s stance to US President Trump. The Prime Minister was engaging with world leaders and spoke to President Trump on the situation in the region, especially in occupied Kashmir,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a televised address.

“Pakistan’s reservations on the danger to peace in the region were conveyed,” he added.

Tensions between India, Pakistan have been mounting since New Delhi abolished Article 370 of its Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Qureshi, Khan had spoken with four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Kashmir.

“Pakistan had presented its stance to the Prime Minister of Britain, President Trump, Foreign Minister of Russia. We have had direct contact with four of the five P-5 members. They are aware of Pakistan’s stance… ” Qureshi added.

Islamabad suffered a setback recently when China, its all-weather ally, affirmed that India is a ‘victim of global spread and aggravation of terrorism and extremism.’

A white paper prepared by Beijing has admitted, “Since the 1990s, the global spread and aggravation of terrorism and extremism have wrought havoc. Influenced by extremism, terrorist attacks and related incidents have caused heavy casualties and property damage in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and other countries and regions,” read the report.

“World peace is under serious threat, and the future of humanity is overshadowed,” it added.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that barring China no other country is going to support Pakistan’s incessant claims over being party to the Kashmir issue- in wake of India’s move to abrogate Article 370. A leading Pakistan daily claimed that looking at the current composition of the UNSC, Pakistan getting any favour from the body looks improbable as it discusses India’s step to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported that their country’s envoy Maleeha Lodhi and her team worked tirelessly to sensitise the UN members on how India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status threatens South Asia’s peace and stability. “But the council’s current composition does not seem to favour Pakistan,” it said.

With inputs from agencies