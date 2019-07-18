New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reacted to Pakistan’s claims that it was on the winning side of the verdict. The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan has its own compulsions as to why they have to lie to their own people.

“Frankly, it seems to me they’re reading from a different verdict. The main verdict is in 42 pages, if there is no patience to go through 42 pages, they should go through 7-pages Press Release, where every point is in India’s favour,” said Raveesh Kumar at the weekly press briefing.

On the arrest of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah chief Hafiz Saeed, Kumar said that it has been happening for a long time now.

“After every major terror incident he perpetrates in India, he has been arrested and then released on some grounds or other. This drama, to my count, has happened over 8 times since 2001,” said Kumar.

“The question is whether this time it will be more than a cosmetic step, whether Hafiz Saeed will be tried and sentenced for his terrorist activities. We hope that this time Hafiz Saeed will be brought to justice,” Kumar added.

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had granted pre-arrest bail to Hafiz Saeed, and three others in a case pertaining to the outfit’s alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

The anti-terrorism court had granted interim bail to Saeed, Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza, and Malik Zafar till August 31, the Dawn reported. The bail was granted till August 31 against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 to be paid by all the three.

The Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was again arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.