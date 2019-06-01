Delhi/Islamabad: Guest who had come for Iftar hosted by the Indian high commission in Islamabad on Saturday evening were harassed by Pakistani security agencies, with the agency officials misbehaving with them. In fact, some guest were forced to turn back by the agencies and even cars being lifted.

Overall, the Iftar organised at Serena hotel in Islamabad saw low turnout due to harassment of the invitees. Pakistan security agencies had even resorted to manhandling the guest invited at the Iftar.

The Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria speaking at the event said, “I would apologise to all our friends who were subject to extra scrutiny.”

The Indian envoy also spoke on the new government in Delhi. Bisaria said, “We had a new govt who was sworn in just a couple of days. New govt comes with new hope, of new beginnings.”

The tradition of Iftar by Indian mission was Iftar more 12 years by Sibi George, who is currently Indian Ambassador to Switzerland.

Harassment of Indian diplomats has been a norm in Islamabad since months now. From cutting electricity to being aggressively followed has been reported with India sending a number of note verbale asking Pakistani foreign ministry to investigate the incidents.

India, Pakistan code of conduct of 1992 says safety and security of the premises of diplomatic personnel, their families shall be respected and protected.

(Inputs from Sidhant Sibal and Anas Mallick)