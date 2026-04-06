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Pakistan set to conduct test of Fatah-5 missile; Learn which Indian cities will be within its striking distance

Pakistan set to conduct test of Fatah-5 missile; Learn which Indian cities will be within its striking distance

Pakistan claims that this missile is equipped with stealth technology, making it difficult for Indian air defense radars to detect.

(File)

New Delhi: Pakistan is soon set to conduct a test of the Fatah-5 missile. Following this, the missile will be formally inducted into the Pakistan Army Rocket Force. Pakistani military experts are describing the Fatah-5 as a major threat to India. They claim that this missile is equipped with stealth technology, making it difficult for Indian air defense radars to detect. They further assert that the Fatah-5 is capable of striking its targets with precision, aided by specialized technology and a superior guidance system. Pakistan claims that the Fatah-5 missile has been designed to strike high-value targets within India.

What is the Range of the Fatah-5 Missile?

According to a report by the Times of Islamabad, the Fatah-5 missile is ready for testing in 2026. Its estimated operational range is approximately 1,000 kilometers. This represents a significant increase over the 140-kilometer range of the Fatah-1—which is already in service—and the 400-kilometer range of the Fatah-2. The report also notes that the Fatah-5 is capable of flying at low altitudes, allowing it to remain undetected by enemy radar until just before impact. Pakistani military analysts are characterizing this missile as a stealth-capable weapon; however, it would be premature to fully accept this claim at this stage.

How Significant a Threat Does the Fatah-5 Missile Pose to India?

If Pakistan were to launch the Fatah-5 missile from a location close to the border—a scenario considered highly unlikely—it could potentially target several Indian cities. However, there is also a strong likelihood that if Pakistan were to move such a massive missile system close to the border, India would easily be able to detect it. In such a scenario, for the sake of self-defense, India could destroy this missile on the ground itself before it is launched. It is more likely, however, that Pakistan would launch this missile from a location situated far from the Indian border; doing so, however, would reduce the missile’s effective range.

Learn About Pakistan’s Fatah-5

The Fatah-5 is an indigenous, medium-range guided rocket system developed by Pakistan, the testing of which is expected to take place in 2026.

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The strike range of the Fatah-5 is estimated to be 1,000 kilometers. It is capable of carrying a warhead weighing over 400 kilograms.

Pakistan claims that the Fatah-5 missile is capable of evading enemy radar by flying at a low altitude, close to the surface.

Pakistan’s Fatah-1 has a range of 140 km, the Fatah-2 has a range of 400 km, and the Fatah-4 has a range of 750 km.

Which Cities Fall Within the Range of the Fatah-5 Missile?

The strike range of Pakistan’s Fatah-5 missile encompasses India’s border cities. These include Srinagar, Kargil/Dras, and Turtuk in Jammu and Kashmir; Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh in Punjab; Sri Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Jaipur in Rajasthan; Lakhpat and Kutch in Gujarat; and Agra and parts of the Delhi-NCR region in Uttar Pradesh.

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