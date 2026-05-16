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Pakistan should decide whether it wants to be a part of geography or history: Army Chiefs stern warning to Islamabad

Pakistan should decide whether it wants to be a part of ‘geography or history’: Army Chief’s stern warning to Islamabad

This statement of General Dwivedi has come at a time when India and its armed forces have recently celebrated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

(File image)

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a strong warning to Pakistan about terrorism. In the ‘Sena Samvad’ programme organised on Saturday, he clearly said that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and continues its activities against India, then it will have to decide whether it wants to remain a part of geography and history or not.

The event was a civil-military dialogue organised by ‘Uniform Unveiled’. During this, General Dwivedi was asked: if similar situations to those during Operation Sindoor occur again in the future, what will be the reaction of the Indian Army? In response to this question, the army chief took a strict stance and said that India is ready to take every necessary step to protect its security and sovereignty.

First Anniversary of Operation Sindoor

This statement of General Dwivedi has come at a time when India and its armed forces have recently celebrated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. As part of this military operation, the Indian Army carried out precise attacks on the terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Many terrorist structures were targeted in these operations.

India’s Response To Pakistani Retaliation

After the Indian action, Pakistan retaliated. In response, India also counterattacked under the same military campaign. The military tension between the two nuclear-armed countries lasted for about 88 hours. Later, on the evening of May 10, after a mutual understanding was reached between the two countries, a ceasefire came into force and the situation started to return to normal. The Army Chief’s statement is being seen as India’s strict stand against terrorism. He clearly indicated that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorist activities at any cost.

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