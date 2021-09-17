New Delhi: The Pakistan-backed terror module busted recently by Delhi Police was planning to cause economic damage to India by carrying out a series of blasts, official sources said. As the Special Cell of Delhi Police continues to grill the six ISI-backed arrested terrorists, many revelations were made during the interrogation.Also Read - Punjab CM Puts State on High Alert After 4 Pak-Backed Terrorists Arrested

"In an interrogation, Zeeshan, who is under arrest, informed that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) wanted to carry out economic terrorism in the country," official sources in Delhi Police said .

The sources said they were targeting to bring down the cotton trade and had planned to burn trains carrying cotton and other big factories, godowns and shops, which would hamper the economy of the country after it started recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They further said the terrorist – Jaan Mohammad — was directly in touch with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim and ISI.

“During interrogation, Jaan Mohammad confessed that he had conducted a blast at a tobacco trade centre and killed a businessman named Anwar,” said sources.

Jaan Mohammad was questioned by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for about two and a half hours on Thursday.

Sources said that in Muscat, the ISI had kept some people employed on salary, who used to transport recruits for training in Pakistan from Muscat via waterways. “One person affiliated with the ISI used to be present during the journey. His task was to inform about the movement to his associates deployed in Pakistan,” added the source.

Not only this, the sources also said that the farmhouse where the terrorists were trained at Gwadar Port in Pakistan had arrangements ranging from the firing range to physical training.

Sources also said that the training was done in three sessions.

“In the first shift, Zeeshan used to brainwash them by showing misleading videos of atrocities against a particular community. In the second shift, the people of the Pakistan Army used to train these terrorists to operate weapons and make bombs, and in the third shift, the ISI people used to train the fighters to attack, conduct reconnaissance and find targets by hiding in crowded areas,” the source said.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six operatives, including two Pakistani-trained terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)