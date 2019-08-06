New Delhi: Following the order of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan to increase the security of its premises in the backdrop of the revocation of Article 370 on Tuesday, the Government of Pakistan is now considering to call back High Commissioner from India, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports in Pakistan media, the High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India is already in Pakistan ready to take charge on August 16. However, the Acting High Commissioner to India may be called back for consultations in the light of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) resolution on Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, moments after the Article 370 was abrogated, a note verbale was sent to Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs fearing that certain elements in the country might try to cause disturbance around the high commission. Several Indian diplomats in Pakistan have been facing harassment since December 2018.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the BJP’s decision and sought to take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations. “We will take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations and apprise the International community of the treatment of minorities in India under the racist ideology of the BJP,” the Pak PM said.

Moreover, on Monday, Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood called in the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to lodge a sharp objection against India’s move at declaring Jammu and Kashmir a union territory.

“The Foreign Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s unequivocal rejection of these illegal actions as they are in breach of international law and several UN Security Council resolutions,” a statement from the Foreign SEcretary’s office said.