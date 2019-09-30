New Delhi: In what may irk the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Pakistan has decided to invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh to the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that the former PM will be invited as he also represents the Sikh community.

According to reports, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is scheduled to be opened on November 9 ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur, is a much-awaited project between India and Pakistan. This corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

“The Kartarpur corridor inauguration is a big programme and Pakistan is preparing for it in a big way. We have decided to invite India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to grace the event… We will send a formal letter to him soon. We are also very happy to receive the Sikh pilgrims who are coming to Kartarpur to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak…” the foreign minister said in a video message.

In September, the groundbreaking ceremony was performed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister Harsimrat Kaur, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present at the event from India’s side.