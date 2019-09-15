New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday came down heavily on Pakistan for defaming India by talking about human rights violations at international organisations.

“Pakistan is trying to defame India by talking about human rights at the international organisation. But nobody agrees with Pakistan,” Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister said human rights violations are taking place in Pakistan. “It is taking place against Baloch people, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists,” he said.

The Defence Minister said this while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Veer Jawan Trust in Surat where families of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty were felicitated.

“In 1971, Pakistan which was formed on the basis of religion was divided into two parts. If politics based on religion goes on in Pakistan, no one can prevent it from getting divided into several parts. If Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism then it cannot be denied that it will break into several parts in future”, he said.

Repeating India’s firm stand on Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said talks between India and Pakistan can happen only on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“I have clearly stated that if talks take place between India and Pakistan, then it will be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK),” he said.

Singh said Pakistan did not like the development and progress of India. “Article 370 was abrogated but Pakistan did not digest it well. It went to the United Nations and started lying to deceive the international organisation. Pakistan is talking about human Rights Commission when it could not protect minorities in its own land.”

Not only Rajnath Singh, but a number of other Indian politicians have also spoken against Pakistan’s interference in the internal matters of India.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should hand over the portion of Kashmir (PoK) to India, which it has occupied illegally if it wanted to hold talks with India.

Prior to this, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar had also said that Pakistan is getting weaker ‘day-by-day’ and is headed towards another partition – this time into five-six parts.