New Delhi: Pakistan is trying to get a Hindu name listed in the United Nations Security Council terror list even as its bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists failed at the world body's sanctions committee earlier this week. Pakistan had submitted the names of Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik for designation under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC.

However, its attempt was thwarted as the US, the UK, France, Germany and Belgium blocked the move in the Council as well as Islamabad's "blatant attempt to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism".

"Pakistan's blatant attempt to politicise 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan's designs," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Wednesday.

Officials said no evidence was given by Pakistan in its case to get Appaji and Patnaik listed as terrorists.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been trying to raise the bogey of so-called “Hindu terror” as part of its domestic propaganda and the cry at the UN meeting was on the same line.

“Their main aim was to bring at least one Hindu name so that they can sustain their narrative of Hindu terror… Imran Khan’s comments are self-explanatory, especially the language he has been using,” sources at the UNSC told Zee News.

It must be noted that Pakistan has the largest number of its nationals listed as International terrorists by the UN.

Similarly, an earlier attempt by Pakistan to list Ajoy Mistry and Venumadhav Dongara was blocked by the Council around June/July.

Last month, India had laid bare a lie by Pakistan about Indian nationals in the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions List of the UN Security Council.

In response to the remark by Pakistan that it submitted names of the four Indians to be proscribed under the Sanctions List, India had said the Sanctions List is “public and the world can see none of these individuals are in it.

The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence and not random accusations are thrown in to divert their time and attention”.

In Islamabad, the Pakistani foreign office on Thursday “regretted” the decision of the UN Security Council members.

“We regret the decision by some members of the UNSC Sanctions Committee to block the designation of two Indian nationals to the sanctions list, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeed Chaudhri said in a statement.

He said Pakistan had provided sufficient evidence to the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.