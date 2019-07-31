Rajouri: Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector at around 12.30 AM on Wednesday, reported ANI.

The Indian Army was retaliating effectively.

The development has come a day after an Army jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of the state. Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in the retaliatory action by the Army.

The soldier killed in Sundarbai area of Rajouri district has been identified as 34-year-old Naik Kishan Lal. This is the second martyrdom of a soldier along the LoC in July and the sixth this year, said reports.

In all, Pakistan has violated a total of 272 ceasefires in July, 181 in June, 221 in May, 224 in April, 267 in March, 215 in February and 203 in January.

Ironically, earlier this week, Pakistan had summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death a woman.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, who is also the foreign ministry spokesman, summoned Gaurav Ahluwalia and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

On Sunday, firing in the Nezapir Sector, killed the woman in Mandhar village and injured three others. On the same day, another civilian was injured due to firing in the Kailer Sector along the LoC, it said.