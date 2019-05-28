New Delhi: The Pakistani troops on Tuesday initiated a firing on forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Rajouri district using small arms, shells and mortar, stated officials. A Defence public relation officer (PRO) reportedly said, “The Pakistan army, at about 1600 hours Tuesday, initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with the firing of small arms followed by shelling using mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector.”

The public relation officer reportedly said that the Indian troops are giving a befitting response.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan army resorted to firing on forward posts along the LoC in the Shahpur sector in Poonch, the officials said. There were also reports of the firing of a few rounds from across the International border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Notably, on Sunday, a teenager was injured in firing by the Pakistan army along the LoC in the Nowshera sector.

On May 19, assistant sub-inspector Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him when he was manning a forward post at Baloni in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

(With agency inputs)