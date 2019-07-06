New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan will not dare to attempt to infiltrate India like it did Kargil in 1999 because it has ‘seen the consequences’. He asserted that the armed forces were keeping a tight watch in border areas.

On the sidelines of an event held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment to commemorate 20 years of Operation Vijay, India’s limited war against Pakistan in Kargil, General Rawat spoke to the reporters and said that no area has been left unguarded.

When asked about whether Pakistan can attempt a Kargil-like infiltration, General Rawat responded, “There is no such area that we have left unguarded. Our surveillance team is keeping a tight watch and regularly patrolling the areas.”

He also released a video of a special tribute song, penned by Bollywood lyricist Sameer, dedicated to Kargil heroes. The video features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and a host of other film celebrities.

“We don’t think Pakistan will attempt something like that (as during Kargil) because they have seen the consequences… I can clearly say, in coming days and years, Pakistan will not dare to attempt any infiltration,” the Army chief told reporters at the event.

(With PTI Inputs)