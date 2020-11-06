Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal raised “Pakistan zindabad” slogan on his arrival at the Silchar airport, a charge. Also Read - Assam Schools Reopen From Today After 7 Months: What is Odd-even System? Details Here

Sarma, the convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NDA’s version in the region, posted a video on his Twitter account, showing a group of people raising slogans in front of the airport building at Silchar in Cachar district of the state. Also Read - Rare Assam Tea Sells For Record Price of Rs 75,000 Per Kg, Know What's Special About It

Sarma tweeted, “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP Badruddin Ajmal. This thoroughly exposes Congress, which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth and nail. Jai Hind “ Also Read - Assam Becomes First State To Add ‘Transgender’ as Gender Option in Exam Application

Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CiHZjDweFF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2020

The AIUDF denied the charge saying the slogan “Aziz Khan Zindabad” was twisted by the BJP to malign the party. Khan is a party MLA who was accompanying the AIUDF chief on Thursday when the alleged incident occurred.

Later, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted saying, “Badruddin Ajmal is welcomed at Silchar airport with Pakistan Zindabad slogans. He is someone Congress desperately wants to ally with in Assam… Now expect some tone deaf fact checkers to tell us that it was ‘Aziz Khan Zindabad’ and not Pakistan while Assam police investigates.”