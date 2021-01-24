New Delhi: Police on Sunday arrested two men and three women after they were heard raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans near Khan Market in the capital. The police came to the area after receiving complaints from a few people. As of now, the police are interrogating the accused in connection with the matter, India Today reported. Also Read - Domestic Flight Services Between Sikkim And Delhi Start After 1.5 Years | Details Here

Notably, the incident took place at 1 AM Sunday. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Rise Yet Again | Check Rates in Various Metro Cities

After receiving a call from residents of Khan Market, the inquiry officer of Tughlaq Road police station reached the area to probe the matter. Also Read - Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out at Automobile Service Centre in Uttam Nagar

On questioning, the accused claimed they had come for sightseeing around India Gate. They told the police they had rented Yulu bikes for the purpose.

They claimed they started racing on the Yulu bikes and had been calling each other by the names of the countries they belonged to, including Pakistan, India Today reported. During which they addressed one person who belonged to Pakistan and raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.