Pakistani ‘Bhabhi’ Seema Haider Writes To President Murmu For Indian Citizenship, Evokes Legendary Love Stories In Her Letter

Seema came in contact with the love of her life Sachin Meena through PUBG game in 2020. Their friendship deepened after they switched to WhatsApp for regular chats and eventually, it turned to love.

New Delhi: Pakistani national Seema Haider, who is under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police for illegally entering in India and staying with her Noida-based Indian partner Sachin Meena, has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking permanent citizenship in India, as she plans to live in India with her children.

In her petition, Haider claims to have been deeply influenced by Indian culture and traditions. According to a report in Hindustan Times, she has pleaded for mercy at a time when there are hectic efforts to deport her to Pakistan. This comes amid an ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad for her illegally entering India, and increasing demands of her deportation to Pakistan.

Seema came in contact with the love of her life Sachin Meena through PUBG game in 2020. Their friendship deepened after they switched to WhatsApp for regular chats and eventually, it turned to love. To unite with Sachin, Seema first flew to Dubai and then to Nepal. From Nepal, Seema entered illegally through a passenger bus in May. Sachin and Seema recently tied the knot in a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Seema Haider’s petition to President Murmu

The petition, filed on behalf of Seema, stated that she had converted to Hinduism of her own free will before getting married to Sachin in Nepal. “Petitioner did not get visa to come to India, then petitioner took Nepal visa and came to Nepal…and changed the religion from Islam to Hinduism… on 13.03.2023, the petitioner got married to Sachin Meena as per Hindu rites and rituals at Holy temple Bhagwan Pashupati Nath Mandir, Kathmandu,” according to the petition quoted by the Indian Express.

“…There has been public, political and media pressure to falsely implicate the petitioner… Our law department clearly says access to justice for all, in all its manifestation, is essential if the culture of democracy is to flourish. Unbiased investigations are essential to delivering justice to all,” said the petitioner.

It also quoted a few Bollywood celebrities to support the arguments. “Famous singer Adnan Sami has got citizenship of India due to his long stay in the country. A famous actress Alia Bhatt revealed that she cannot cast vote in India as India does not give dual citizenship as other countries of the world. Akshay Kumar, the famous superstar, has Canadian citizenship but he has been living in India for so long,” the petition said.

Citizenship of India can also be obtained through naturalisation, the petition further argued. It said, “Petitioner came in (to) India with immense love and affection of (for) beloved husband Sachin Meena like famous phrase ‘Love is Blind’. That’s why the petitioners’ love will always be remembered like that of Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha, Shirin-Farhaad and Sohni-Mahiwal in the future of world history.”

“Petitioner will finally be able to live a life with dignity in India (in keeping) with the slogans of Indian government like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and also with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabke Saath Nyay.”

Seema says she will be killed if deported to Pakistan

In an exclusive interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Seema said she does not want to go back to Pakistan. “If I go back to Pakistan, I will be killed,” she added. The 30-year-old woman has also rubbished the reports claiming that she is an ISI operative and came to India with ill-motive.

