Pakistani drones spotted in border areas of Rajouri, disappear after army opens fire

As soon as two to three drones were spotted in Dung Gala of Keri, the army opened fire on them.

(Image: AFP)

New Delhi: Pakistani drones were spotted again on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, evening in areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district. The Indian Army opened fire on the drones, after which they disappeared. It is believed that the drones either crashed somewhere due to the firing or returned to Pakistan. Pakistani drones had intruded into Rajouri, Poonch, and Samba districts on Sunday evening.

Drones spotted in Dung Gala in Rajouri

According to the information, between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM, drones were first spotted in Dung Gala of Keri sector in Rajouri and then in Thandikassi. As soon as two to three drones were spotted in Dung Gala of Keri, the army opened fire on them. After this, the drones disappeared.

Later, drones were also spotted in Thandikassi, which disappeared after some time. Currently, the army has cordoned off both areas. A search operation will be conducted in the morning. The army has also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately inform the army if they find any suspicious objects.

Trekking, hiking, camping banned in high-altitude areas of Poonch

All types of trekking, hiking, and camping activities have been immediately banned in the high-altitude areas of Poonch district on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. These orders will remain in effect for the next two months. The order issued by the DC office Poonch states that security and intelligence agencies have cited security reasons, saying that the movement of individuals and groups in some high-altitude areas within the district’s borders could pose a threat to public safety.

