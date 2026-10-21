Pakistani operatives trying to lure Indians into relationships: J&K cop warns of attempts to extract sensitive information

Pakistan intelligence operatives are trying to lure Indians through intimate and sexual relationships to extract sensitive information.

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Pakistani operatives trying to lure Indians into relationships: J&K cop warns of attempts to extract sensitive information | image: image: AI

Pak Intel Agencies Trying To Lure Indians: Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence operatives are trying to lure Indians into intimate relationships in order to obtain sensitive information from them. He requested people, especially citizens of J&K, to be careful when approached by strangers or when receiving calls from unknown numbers. Singh said that security agencies are keeping a close eye on such networks and taking necessary actions whenever such modules are detected.

The Jammu Zone IGP cautioned citizens against falling into Pak agencies’ traps, advising them not to share any information to unknown people.

J&K IGP Urges People To Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information With Unknown Callers

The Jammu Zone IGP cautioned citizens against falling into Pak agencies’ traps, advising them not to share any information to unknown people.

He urged people to be careful of unknown persons, callers, specially those posing as women. He requested people to not to share personal or sensitive information unless they know the person.

“Be cautious unless you know the person personally. Even if they ask for seemingly small pieces of information, don’t disclose them,” he said, according to the NDTV report.

Key Highlights

• J&K IGP on Wednesday warned that Pakistani intelligence operatives are allegedly trying to lure Indians into intimate relationships in order to obtain sensitive information.

• He urged people, specially in J&K, to be cautious of strangers and unknown callers.

• Singh advised citizens not to share personal or sensitive information with unknown people.

• The wife of a senior Army officer has been accused of sharing sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives.

• An FIR has been registered under relevant sections.

Army Officer’s Wife Accused Of Sharing Sensitive Information

A senior Army officer’s wife recently charged with allegedly sharing sensitive information with agents linked to foreign intelligence, including China. These agents approached the woman while posing as academicians. However, the case is under investigation. The police alleged that the woman was allegedly “collecting and sharing” sensitive information with the agents, including individuals linked to China, news agency PTI reported.

The accused woman hails from Telangana and currently lives with her husband in Jammu. She was being questioned by a DSP following an FIR. She was allegedly engaged in research-related activities.

Gandhi Nagar Police Station registered a case under relevant sections, including the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on Friday. Further investigation into the matter is underway.