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Pakistani terrorist killed as Indian Army, J&K Police foil major infiltration attempt near LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani terrorist killed as Indian Army, J&K Police foil major infiltration attempt near LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector, killing a Pakistani terrorist during a brief gunfight near the Line of Control after intelligence inputs.

Pakistani terrorist killed as Indian Army, J&K Police foil major infiltration attempt

Infiltration bid foiled: Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have foiled another infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. During the joint-operation conducted by security forces along the LoC, a Pakistan terrorist trying to infiltrate into India was killed in Rajouri district’s Uri sector.

Security forces initiated an operation after getting specific input about suspicious movement along the border area in Baramulla district. Officials said troops foiled the infiltration bid and prevented a possible terror attack in the area due to the alertness of the forces deployed in the area and quick coordination between the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Joint operation launched after intelligence input

Officials said that the operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15 after Jammu and Kashmir Police shared input about suspicious movement in the border area in the Buchhar area of Uri sector hinting at a possible infiltration bid.

Troops immediately launched a joint-operation with the police and laid an ambush on the suspected routes used by militants to infiltrate into India.

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Suspected terrorist challenged after he was spotted in a forest area near the LoC

Officials said troops spotted suspicious movement near the LoC in a forest area and challenged the suspected terrorist. “When challenged, the militant opened indiscriminate firing upon security forces triggering a brief gunfight,” they added.

Indian Army kills Pakistani terrorist

During the gunfight, security forces killed the Pakistani terrorist who was trying to infiltrate into Uri sector from across the border. Officials added that the infiltrating terrorist was from across the border.

Following the gunfight, security forces conducted a search operation in the surrounding area and found several war-like stores and weapons in his possession. “We recovered an AK-47 rifle, two pistols and cartridges from the militant’s possession,” an officer added.

The recovery from the Pakistan terrorist indicates that he was planning to carry out a terror strike in the area once he crossed over into India.

His identity and affiliation being established

While the identity and the affiliation of the Pakistan terrorist is yet to be established, security agencies are examining the material recovered from him during the search operation.

Alertness of security forces foils infiltration bid

Officials said the input-based-operation along the LoC once again highlights how security forces are always working against cross-border terrorist infiltration bids aimed at sending terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

The army and other security agencies have been maintaining a tight vigil along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that militants do not sneak into the Valley.

Troops frequently foil infiltration bids along Uri sector

Officials further added that infiltration bids have been fairly common in Uri sector over the years as it shares a long stretch of the LoC and militants often try to use the dense forest to sneak into India. Searches is underway in the area to rule out any civilian presence.

“The security forces have launched a search operation in the nearby forests to ensure no other militants are hiding in the jungles,” an officer added.

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