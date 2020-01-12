New Delhi: For the first time ever, Pakistan’s Border Action Team has beheaded a civilian who was killed along the Line of Control in Poonch, government sources have confirmed. BAT comprises Pakistani army men and terrorists. When the body of 28-year-old Mohammad Aslam was found, his head was missing. Though BAT, in past, decapitated army men. Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Saturday that professional armies never resort to “barbaric” acts and they “will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner”.

पाक के बहशीपन पर मोदी सरकार चुप क्यों? पाकिस्तानी सैनिक एक पोर्टर का सिर काट ले गए, दो शहीद, और प्रधानमंत्री व रक्षामंत्री मौन है!

मीडिया के साथी भी चुप हैं! क्या शहादतों की खबरें सरकारें देखकर चलाई जाती हैं? पाक की कायराना हरकतों पर मुंहतोड़ जवाब कब? 1 के बदले 10 सर कब? pic.twitter.com/dkPRiuhdvN — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 11, 2020

The opposition Congress strongly condemned the killings and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were “silent” on the “barbarism” by Pakistan. “Is the news of martyrdom run taking into account the government in power?” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

“When will Pakistan’s cowardly acts be given a befitting reply? 10 heads for 1 when? Surjewala said on Twitter.

A defence spokesman had earlier told PTI that Aslam and Altaf Hussain (23), both residents of Kassalian village of Gulpur sector, were killed and three others injured after being hit by a mortar shell when Pakistani Army targeted a group of Army porters who were carrying logistics for the troops in a forward area close the LoC on Friday.