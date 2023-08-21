Home

Pakistan’s Internal Matter: Omar Abdullah On Yasin Malik’s Wife’s Appointment As Advisor To Pak’s PM

The National Conference leader was responding to a question about the appointment of Yasin Malik's wife Mishal Hussain Malik as “special advisor” to Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister.

He became the 11th and the youngest Chief Minister of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI photo)

Omar Abdullah On Mishal Hussain Malik: Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the appointment of Mishal Hussain Malik, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik as an advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister is an “internal matter” of that country.

The National Conference (NC) leader was responding to a question about the appointment of Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Hussain Malik as a “special advisor” to Pakistan’s newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Who Is Mishal Hussain Malik

Mishal Hussain Malik is a Pakistani national married to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik. She was appointed special advisor to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on human rights and women empowerment.

“Do we appoint ministers after consulting Pakistan? Why should we expect them to consult us before appointing their ministers? This is their internal matter and we have got nothing to do with it,” Abdullah told reporters at his party headquarters in Srinagar.

Omar’s Retort On Ladakh Issue Raised By Rahul Gandhi

On the war of words between the opposition Congress and the government over Rahul Gandhi’s statement on China occupying Indian territory in Ladakh Omar said, “Rahul Gandhi will answer this. What have I got to do with it? Ask him this question. Obviously, his colleagues there (in Ladakh) must have told him about the issue. What can I say about what the PM or Rahul Gandhi said? I am not there in Ladakh.”

National Conference’s Election Symbol

On the issue of the National Conference’s election symbol in the Hill Council elections in Ladakh, Abdullah said he was hopeful that the party will emerge victorious even if the matter went to the Supreme Court.

“We have now got used to fight against this government. Under the pressure of BJP, the Ladakh administration is compelled to approach the court again and again. We want our symbol on which we want to contest elections. Why does the Ladakh administration have objection to it? We went to HC, the single judge bench decided in our favour. They filed a 300-page appeal before a Division Bench, we succeeded there as well. Now we hear that they are filing and SLP in the Supreme Court.

“Has the NC symbol in Hill Council elections become such a big issue that it (administration) has to go to the SC? Our lawyers are ready and we hope for a victory there as well,” he added.

Talking about the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu and Kashmir he said he would comment on it only after the polls are announced.

“The ULB polls have not been announced yet. Let them announce first. We heard that some candidates have already jumped into the fray. We will make preparations and contest the polls when dates are announced,” he said.

‘BJP Scared Of Holding Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir’

“Why the BJP is scared of holding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir when all other polls could be conducted,” asked Abdullah suggesting that this issue is a “big question” in the present political scenario.

“The big question is if ULB, Panchayat, and Parliament elections can be held, why not for the assembly? Why is BJP running away from assembly polls? Why are they scared? They should come and face the people,” he said.

Omar Abdullah’s Political Heritage

Omar Abdullah is the son of Farooq Abdullah and grandson of Sheikh Abdullah, both of whom have served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Srinagar constituency, and was the Union Minister of State for External Affairs in the NDA Government from 23 July 2001 to 23 December 2002.

He became the 11th and the youngest Chief Minister of the State of Jammu and Kashmir after forming a government in coalition with the Congress on 5 January 2009.

Omar Abdullah was the last Leader of Opposition in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly before the assembly was dissolved in 2018 and the state of Jammu & Kashmir ceased to exist on 6 August 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

