Home

News

Pakistan’s ISI Providing ‘Safe Havens’ To Terrorist Outfits, Says Committee Of External Affairs

Pakistan’s ISI Providing ‘Safe Havens’ To Terrorist Outfits, Says Committee Of External Affairs

The Committee of External Affairs (CEA) has presented its 28th report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Committee of External Affairs, headed by PP Chaudhary on Monday presented their 28th report on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’. The report by CEA highlighted that terrorism in India is sponsored from across the border, adding that terrorist outfits are provided safe havens by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Major portions of the reports mandated that a strategic plan and various necessary actions and mandatory in order to eliminate these terror centres.

Trending Now

Key Points Of The Committee Report

“The Committee has noted that the problem of terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border. Terrorist outfits are provided safe havens, material support, finance, and other logistics by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out terrorist activities in India,” the report stated.

You may like to read

Further observations from the report stated that, terror activities in India can be put under control only by eliminating all the terrorist networks and safe havens. Recommendations from the committee also stated that t a mechanism be worked out for the effective sharing of resources and pooling of available experts from the central agencies to root out terrorist networks in the neighboring countries.

“The Committee is of the firm view that terrorist attacks in the country can only be curbed by dismantling all terrorist networks and safe havens and has recommended that an action plan or mechanism be worked out at the earliest for effective sharing of resources, capacity enhancement and pooling of available experts from the Central agencies, as well as coordinated global efforts to root out terrorist networks and safe havens in the neighboring countries,” it stated.

Actions Suggested By The Committee

The committee additionally suggested that efforts be made in various bilateral, regional, and global levels to develop a coordinated action plan to stop terrorists from using drones, counterfeit currency, and encrypted communications.

They commended the administration for taking action to establish a legislative framework that will prevent terrorists from using drones, virtual currency, and encrypted communications.

It was also “desired that collaborative efforts amongst different ministries and agencies be strengthened and enforcement of existing laws be strictly monitored to ensure their effective implementation.”

Major Steps To Tackle Cyber-attacks

The Committee also announced negotiations to establish internet root server clusters in India are still on with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

The committee’s report expressed its wish for the discussions to end as soon as possible, allowing internet root servers to be situated in India. This would allow for a prompt reaction to malware and cyber-attacks, as well as the containment or verification of such attacks at the ISP gateways.

“In view of the increasing incidents of cyber/malware attacks perpetrated by terrorist organizations, the Committee has stressed the need to be proactive and not merely reactive towards such incidents and has urged the government to evolve a strong mechanism for collaborative efforts amongst the agencies concerned,” the report stated.

It further added that capabilities of these agencies to tackle cyber and malware attacks in the country will also be improved.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.