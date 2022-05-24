New Delhi: Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is at it again. Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the rogue agency has been pushing terrorists into the Kashmir Valley from terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), intelligence agencies have warned the security forces.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Policeman Shot Dead, Daughter Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Srinagar

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended in 2020 and 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with a significant improvement in the COVID scenario, the Yatra will begin on June 30 and conclude on August 11 and a large number of devotees are expected to join the annual pilgrimage this year.

The sources in the security grid, quoting intelligence inputs, said that ISI has asked the commanders of the terror outfits located in PoK to get their ultras to sneak into the Kashmir Valley before the security is tightened at the international border (IB) adding that the commanders have been directed to send their cadres via unconventional routes, especially through the riverside areas where manning the borders is difficult.

According to the chats from across the border intercepted by the security agencies, the ISI has been pressurising the terror outfits to infiltrate a large number of terrorists in the Valley before the Amarnath Yatra.

The officials in the security network in J&K said that there are around six major terrorist camps and 29 minor ones operative in the PoK. Also, there are many temporary launch pads that are generally co-located with the Pakistan Army, which supplies arms and ammunition and other necessary equipment.

A Lieutenant Colonel rank officer has been deployed to coordinate with the terror outfits in PoK and militants into the Kashmir Valley, said the sources quoting the intercepted chats.

However, the officials in the security set up in J&K said that they are well-prepared and are manning the international borders to thwart any infiltration bid and full-proof security layers have been put in place to deal with any threats on the Amarnath Yatra.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a prohibited terror outfit, reportedly issued a statement recently, warning people not to participate in the Amarnath Yatra.