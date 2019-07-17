Hague: India’s advocate in Kulbhushan Jadhav case Harish Salve has slammed Pakistan for the language used by their advocate in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“I have a degree of personal satisfaction that a lot of adjectives were used by Pakistan, even in replying at court I characterise them as unfortunate. I said it’s my upbringing and India’s tradition which stood in my way of replying to them in that language,” said Salve.

He also raised concerns over the fair implementation of the order given by the ICJ.

Harish Salve said that ICJ directed a fair trial in accordance with the Pakistan constitution but if it’s back in the military court with the same rule where outside lawyers aren’t allowed, the evidence isn’t given then it won’t meet standards.

#WATCH Harish Salve: I’ve a degree of personal satisfaction that a lot of adjectives were used by Pakistan, even in replying at court I characterise them as unfortunate. I said it’s my upbringing & India’s tradition which stood in my way of replying to them in that language. #ICJ pic.twitter.com/eKWXJiEnBz — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Salve expressed gratitude on behalf of the country towards ICJ for the manner in which it intervened in this case.

“It protected Kulbhushan Jadhav from being executed, in a hearing which was put together in a matter of days,” said Salve at a press conference.

“Pakistan repeatedly played slides of what it claimed was passport it had recovered from Jadhav. Not only did the Court get drawn into it, but this displaying passport also led to the court rejecting Pakistan’s argument that Jadhav’s nationality was uncertain,” Salve added.

The world court today stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and affirmed his right to consular access. It slammed Pakistan for breaching obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.