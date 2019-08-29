New Delhi: Pakistan’s letter to the United Nations (UN), which was quoted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to launch a frontal attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, also named Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Vikram Singh Saini for their remarks on Kashmiri women.

The letter to the UN, under a section ‘Gender-based Violence as a weapon of war’, quoted the BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini.

“Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir,” the letter quoted him as saying.

“Karyakarta bahut utsuk hai aur jo kunwaare hai, unki shaadi wahi karva denge, koi dikkat nahi hai… Aur jo Muslim karyakarta hai yahaan par, unko khushi manani chahiye… Shaadi wahaan karo na, Kashmiri gori ladki se. (The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors, they can get married there. There is no issue now. And the Muslim workers should celebrate this. Get married there, to a fair Kashmiri girl),” the MLA from Khatauli had said.

The letter also quoted Khattar referring to a similar comment.

“Our minister O P Dhankhar used to say that he will bring ‘bahu’ (daughter in law) from Bihar. Some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (the gender) ratio is improved, then there will be right balance in society” he had said at an event.

Yesterday, the BJP had slammed Rahul Gandhi after the reports about his remarks in the letter came out.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “I am surprised… How far will vote bank politics go baba? Just because he won from Wayanad, does that mean his soch (mindset) has also changed.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani had said that it would be better for the country if Rahul Gandhi stops igniting the fire of separatism.

Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi’s name has been mischievously dragged in the letter to justify the pack of lies, and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan.

“Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth,” said Surjewala.