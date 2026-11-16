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Pakistan’s military hardware is 85% ‘Made in China’: Navy chief says India ‘fully aware’ of their capabilities

Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said India is fully aware of the capabilities of neighbouring countries.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
pakistan weapons
Pakistan’s military hardware is 85% ‘Made in China’: Navy chief says India ‘fully aware’ of their capabilities | image; X

85% Of Pakistan’s Military Hardware Is Chinese: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday claimed that more than 85 percent of Pakistan’s military equipment is ‘Made in China’ and India is keeping an eye on the capabilities of neighbouring countries. During ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Admiral Swaminathan stated that, at the national level, Pakistan and China were viewed separately.

What did Chief of the Naval Staff say?

“The fact that more than 85 per cent of the hardware Pakistan currently has in its armed forces is of Chinese origin, with some of Turkish origin but largely Chinese, is something we take note of. We are fully aware of the capabilities they possess,” he said.

Read more: Imran Khan fears heart attack, stroke in Pakistan jail, says he may not return alive

Reacting to a question over concerns related to a possible China-Pakistan two-front challenge, he said Indian Navy didn’t limit its maritime security planning to one-front or two-front wars.

He stated that India has powerful surface ships, aerial warheads and deadly submarines to deal with potential threats.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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