New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Singapore on a two-day visit, on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for doing all nefarious activities, saying the government of India will never compromise the national interest.

“There is a neighbouring country of ours whose name is ‘Pakistan’ but its activities are ‘na-pak’ (nefarious). However, this won’t go on for long,” he said in Singapore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Singapore: There is a neighbouring country of ours whose name is 'Pakistan' but its activities are 'na-pak' (nefarious). However, this won't go on for long. pic.twitter.com/DV4yTrTSgZ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

The Defence Minister said the neighbouring country does not live up to the meaning of its name and keeps on doing nefarious acts.

While addressing a gathering of the Indian diaspora, Singh talked about the revocation of Article 370 and said that it was unfortunate that one full fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

Saying that Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Singh said there were certain circumstances because of which Article 370 was put in place.

“Since our party was formed, we always promised and also mentioned in our election manifesto that whenever we will come to power, we will revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Taking a historic step, India on August 5 revoked Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Following the decision, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relationship, halted diplomatic ties, suspended Thar and Samjhauta Express along with banning Indian films in Pakistan theatres. On October 31, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh became separate Union Territories.

