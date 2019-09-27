

















Load More

New Delhi: LDF’s Mani C Kappan registered victory in Pala. Although eight booths were left to be counted, Kappan, claimed victory while speaking to reporters and thanked CM Vijayan and other allies for their support.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Pala Assembly constituency went to polls on Sept 23.

An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls. “Of the total 179,107 voters, 127,939 people cast their votes. Of these 65,203 were males and 62,736 were females. 74.32% of the men voted and 68.65% of the women voted,”a press release from Kerala Information and Public Relations department had said.

The bypoll here (Pala) was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). He had represented Pala constituency for over 50 years.

After the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party.

A couple of days ago, before the counting, the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its Pala Assembly constituency president Binu Pulikandam, for allegedly backing out from election campaigns.