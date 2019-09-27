Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Pala Election Results LIVE: Conceding defeat, Jose K Mani of UDF said that they will introspect the reason for the loss. “Kerala Congress and the UDF will rectify its mistakes and win back confidence of the people”, leading daily Indian Express quoted the UDF leader as saying.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Pala Election Results LIVE: LDF’s Mani C Kappan defeats UDF candidate by 2943 votes. Speaking to reporters, Kappan thanked the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, leaders of the CPM and other allies for campaigning for him.

  • 11:54 AM IST
    Pala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE:
    Trends right now:
    LDF: 34603 votes
    UDF: 30879 votes
    NDA: 11010 votes.
  • 11:31 AM IST

    Pala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE: Of the total 12 panchayats, 7 counted so far and LDF is leading in all of them.

    Ramapuram: LDF
    Kadanad: LDF
    Melukavu: LDF
    Bharananganam: LDF
    Moonilavu: LDF
    Thalanad: LDF
    Thalappalam: LDF
  • 11:29 AM IST
    Pala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE : LDF’s Mani C Kappan takes massive lead. He has grabbed 21721 votes while UDF’s Jose Tom is at second position with 18428 votes. NDA’s N Hari trailing. He has bagged 6809 votes so far.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Pala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE: LDF’s Mani C Kappan is leading over the UDF candidate Jose Tom by over 2100 votes. NDA’s N Hari is at third place.

  • 10:05 AM IST

    Pala Assembly Bypoll Results LIVE: LDF’s Mani C Kappan takes an early lead. At present, Mani C Kappan bagged 4263 votes, UDF’s Jose Tom –4101 votes, NDA’s N Hari is trailing. He has grabbed 1929 votes so far.

  • 8:56 AM IST
    Pala Assemby Bypoll Results LIVE: The Pala Assembly bypoll would be an acid test for parties as victory would give a big boost to their prospects in the by elections to five constituencies scheduled for October 21 in the state.
  • 8:54 AM IST
    Pala Assemby Bypoll Results LIVE: “We expect a victory margin of more than 25,000 votes this time. Pala is always a soil of UDF and the issues in Kerala Congress have not affected us anywhere,” said Philip Kuzhikukam, KC(M) Pala constituency president had told a portal.
  • 8:36 AM IST
    Pala Assemby Bypoll Results LIVE: Pala bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani. He had represented Pala constituency for over 50 years.

New Delhi: LDF’s Mani C Kappan registered victory in Pala. Although eight booths were left to be counted, Kappan, claimed victory while speaking to reporters and thanked CM Vijayan and other allies for their support.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Pala Assembly constituency went to polls on Sept 23.

An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded in the bypolls. “Of the total 179,107 voters, 127,939 people cast their votes. Of these 65,203 were males and 62,736 were females. 74.32% of the men voted and 68.65% of the women voted,”a press release from Kerala Information and Public Relations department had said.

The bypoll here (Pala) was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). He had represented Pala constituency for over 50 years.

After the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party.

A couple of days ago, before the counting, the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its Pala Assembly constituency president Binu Pulikandam, for allegedly backing out from election campaigns.