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This 5-star hotel-style train is all set to roll at budget-friendly prices; Check price, route and other facilities here

This 5-star hotel-style train is all set to roll at budget-friendly prices; Check price, route and other facilities here

Each cabin is equipped with a smart TV and Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to enjoy their preferred entertainment without disturbance

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: In a significant development, the famous luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’ has gone under a complete makeover for the 2026-2027 tourist season by the IRCTC. The Golden Chariot is now showcasing the history, culture, and natural beauty of South India up close. The train is now also offering a perfect blend of nostalgic charm and modern luxury.

According to the IRCTC, the train’s cabins have become quieter and more comfortable than before. Hand-picked light-toned upholstery, polished wooden interiors, soft bed linen, and mildly scented bath amenities have created an atmosphere of calm luxury.

Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Each cabin is equipped with a smart TV and Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to enjoy their preferred entertainment without disturbance. In terms of safety, CCTV surveillance, an advanced fire alarm system, and trained staff have been provided.

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Also Read: Delhi to Howrah in just 15 hours: New high-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run on Delhi-Howrah route; check trial update and route details

Here are some of the key details:

The train has a total of 40 cabins, accommodating 80 passengers.

It includes 13 double-bed cabins, 26 twin-bed cabins, and one specially designed cabin for differently-abled passengers.

The train features two fine-dining restaurants, ‘Ruchi’ and ‘Nalpaka’, where Indian and international cuisines are served

The lounge bar offers a curated selection of beverages.

To help passengers relax during the journey, the ‘Arogya Spa and Fitness Centre’ has also been introduced, offering Ayurvedic oil massages, therapies, and modern gym facilities.

Train routes

Pride of Karnataka (5 nights/6 days): Bengaluru–Bandipur–Mysuru–Halebidu–Chikkamagaluru–Hampi–Goa–Bengaluru

Jewels of South (5 nights/6 days): Bengaluru–Mysuru–Kanchipuram–Mahabalipuram–Thanjavur–Chettinad–Kochi–Cherthala–Bengaluru

Glimpses of Karnataka (3 nights/4 days): Bengaluru–Bandipur–Mysuru–Hampi–Bengaluru

Promotional dates include:

24 October 2026 – Pride of Karnataka

31 October 2026 – Glimpses of Karnataka

19 December 2026 – Glimpses of Karnataka

26 December 2026 – Pride of Karnataka

2 January 2027 – Pride of Karnataka

30 January 2027 – Pride of Karnataka

6 February 2027 – Glimpses of Karnataka

20 February 2027 – Jewels of South

27 February 2027 – Pride of Karnataka

13 March 2027 – Pride of Karnataka

It is important to note that the train package is all-inclusive. It covers onboard meals, selected beverages, guided sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, museum and temple entry fees, and select off-board meals. For those looking to explore South India in comfort and luxury, this season promises a special experience.

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