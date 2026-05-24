By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
This 5-star hotel-style train is all set to roll at budget-friendly prices; Check price, route and other facilities here
Each cabin is equipped with a smart TV and Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to enjoy their preferred entertainment without disturbance
New Delhi: In a significant development, the famous luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’ has gone under a complete makeover for the 2026-2027 tourist season by the IRCTC. The Golden Chariot is now showcasing the history, culture, and natural beauty of South India up close. The train is now also offering a perfect blend of nostalgic charm and modern luxury.
According to the IRCTC, the train’s cabins have become quieter and more comfortable than before. Hand-picked light-toned upholstery, polished wooden interiors, soft bed linen, and mildly scented bath amenities have created an atmosphere of calm luxury.
Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Each cabin is equipped with a smart TV and Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to enjoy their preferred entertainment without disturbance. In terms of safety, CCTV surveillance, an advanced fire alarm system, and trained staff have been provided.
Also Read: Delhi to Howrah in just 15 hours: New high-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run on Delhi-Howrah route; check trial update and route details
Here are some of the key details:
- The train has a total of 40 cabins, accommodating 80 passengers.
- It includes 13 double-bed cabins, 26 twin-bed cabins, and one specially designed cabin for differently-abled passengers.
- The train features two fine-dining restaurants, ‘Ruchi’ and ‘Nalpaka’, where Indian and international cuisines are served
- The lounge bar offers a curated selection of beverages.
- To help passengers relax during the journey, the ‘Arogya Spa and Fitness Centre’ has also been introduced, offering Ayurvedic oil massages, therapies, and modern gym facilities.
Train routes
- Pride of Karnataka (5 nights/6 days): Bengaluru–Bandipur–Mysuru–Halebidu–Chikkamagaluru–Hampi–Goa–Bengaluru
- Jewels of South (5 nights/6 days): Bengaluru–Mysuru–Kanchipuram–Mahabalipuram–Thanjavur–Chettinad–Kochi–Cherthala–Bengaluru
- Glimpses of Karnataka (3 nights/4 days): Bengaluru–Bandipur–Mysuru–Hampi–Bengaluru
Promotional dates include:
- 24 October 2026 – Pride of Karnataka
- 31 October 2026 – Glimpses of Karnataka
- 19 December 2026 – Glimpses of Karnataka
- 26 December 2026 – Pride of Karnataka
- 2 January 2027 – Pride of Karnataka
- 30 January 2027 – Pride of Karnataka
- 6 February 2027 – Glimpses of Karnataka
- 20 February 2027 – Jewels of South
- 27 February 2027 – Pride of Karnataka
- 13 March 2027 – Pride of Karnataka
It is important to note that the train package is all-inclusive. It covers onboard meals, selected beverages, guided sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, museum and temple entry fees, and select off-board meals. For those looking to explore South India in comfort and luxury, this season promises a special experience.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.