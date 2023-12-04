live

Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: ZPM Takes Massive Lead in State, BJP’s K. Hrahmo Leads in Palak

Palak Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 am and postal ballots have been counted for the first half of an hour,

Palak Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Mizoram’s Palak Assembly constituency started at 8 AM. As per the early trends, BJP’s K. Hrahmo is leading ahead of MNF’s KT Rokhaw with 3698 votes. It’s been 2 hours since counting began in Palak.

The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 am and postal ballots have been counted for the first half of an hour, a senior official with the election commission said.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, the counting is being conducted in 13 centres across the state and 40 counting halls.

There will be 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state. Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election commission.

