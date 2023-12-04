Top Recommended Stories

live

Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: ZPM Takes Massive Lead in State, BJP’s K. Hrahmo Leads in Palak

Palak Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 am and postal ballots have been counted for the first half of an hour,

Updated: December 4, 2023 11:34 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Palak Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates
Palak Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Palak Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Mizoram’s Palak Assembly constituency started at 8 AM. As per the early trends, BJP’s K. Hrahmo is leading ahead of MNF’s KT Rokhaw with 3698 votes. It’s been 2 hours since counting began in Palak.

Trending Now

The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 am and postal ballots have been counted for the first half of an hour, a senior official with the election commission said.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, the counting is being conducted in 13 centres across the state and 40 counting halls.

There will be 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables in 40 counting halls across the state. Nearly 4000 personnel will be involved in the counting of votes, as per the state election commission.

Live Updates

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    Latest trends showed K Hrahmo of BJP is leading in Palak constituency. Kt Rokhaw of MNF is currently trailing in the second place.

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    As per latest updates at 11:30 AM, the ZPM party is leading on 25 seats, followed by MNF with 10 seats and others are trailing behind with 3 seats.

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE: Who is leading from where?

    Lawngtlai West: C Ngunlianchunga

    Lawngtlai East: Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah

    Siaha: K Beichhua

    Palak: K Hrahmo

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    The counting in Mizoram, which was initially scheduled for
    December 3, along with four other states, was preponed by a day following
    representations to the Election Commission by civil society, citing an
    important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    In 2013 assembly election, Congress candidate Hiphei won this seat by a margin of 1823 votes.

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    Palak Assembly Constituency 2023:

    K. Hrahmo – BJP

    I.p. Junior – CONG

    Kt Rokhaw – MNF

    K. Robinson – ZPM

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly elections, Palak seat recorded 83.90%% voter turnout, with 14,630 of the 17,435 registered voters in the Assembly constituency exercising their franchise.

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    BJP candidate K Hrahmo is leading ahead of MNF’s KT Rokhaw by 121 votes in Palak assembly constituency.

  • Dec 4, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    Palak Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

    The counting of votes for the 40-member Mizoram assembly began on Monday at 8 AM.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.