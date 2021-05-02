Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Palakkad Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Palakkad went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Palakkad seat: Palakkad seat is set to witness a tight competition with India’s ‘Metro Man’ and BJP candidate E Sreedharan in the fray in this electoral battle. Experts believe that the entry of the technocrat-turned politician Sreedharan has turned Palakkad into a keenly watched contest.

Sreedharan, the architect of the metro rail system in the country, joining the BJP was a much-celebrated event among the BJP lovers in and out of the state. BJP hopes to get the benefit from their undeclared Chief Minister face, Sreedharan’s candidature throughout the state.

The BJP has high hopes in the assembly seat, despite the incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil (Congress) winning a majority of nearly 17,000 votes in the 2016 elections. This is a seat held by the UDF since 2011. BJP is pinning hopes on its increasing vote share in the constituency, which comprises Palakkad Municipality and is one of the two civic bodies in which the BJP is in power in the state.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: C. P. Pramod of CPI(M), Shafi Parambil of CONG, E. Sreedharan of BJP

