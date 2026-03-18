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7 people killed after a massive fire breaks out in building near Palam Metro, several injured

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that nearly a dozen people were trapped inside the building.

Published date india.com Updated: March 18, 2026 11:27 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
7 people killed after a massive fire breaks out in building near Palam Metro, several injured
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New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, seven people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning. According to the reports, at least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze and carry out rescue operations. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said the exact situation would be clear only after firefighting and rescue efforts are completed.

A fire control room official said a call was received at around 7am reporting a blaze in a building in Gali Number-2 at Shri Ram Chowk near the Palam Metro station. “Accordingly, 30 fire tenders were dispatched there. Our firefighters are trying to rescue people,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that nearly a dozen people were trapped inside the building. “The firefighting operation is still on. We are monitoring the situation. Our police personnel are also assisting the firefighters,” DCP Goel said.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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