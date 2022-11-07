Palampur Assembly Constituency 2022: Will Congress Be Able To Repeat Its 2017 Performance?
In 2017, Ashish Butail of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Indu Goswami of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4324 votes.
Palampur Assembly Constituency falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress.
Palampur Assembly Constituency: Key Candidates
- Trilok Kapoor (BJP)
- Ashish Butail (Congress)
- Sanjay Bharadwaj (AAP)
PALAMPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Ashish Butail
|INC
|Winner
|24,252
|47.92%
|4,324
|Indu Goswami
|BJP
|Runner Up
|19,928
|39.38%
|Parveen Kumar
|IND
|3rd
|3,198
|6.32%
|Baini Parshad
|IND
|4th
|1,760
|3.48%
As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 93810 population, 96.22% is rural and 3.78% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 23.48 and 18.98, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 75363 electorates and 87 polling stations in this constituency.
Voter turnout was 67.94% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 72.89% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 39.38% and 47.92% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 67.1% and 29.4% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.
