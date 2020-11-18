Mumbai: While planning to take out a march to Palghar on Wednesday over their demand for a CBI probe into the lynching case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters were detained in Mumbai. Also Read - Palghar Lynching Case: Cannot Stand This Pattern of Reporting, CJI to Arnab Goswami's counsel

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently conducting an investigation into the case. Also Read - Palghar Lynching: SC Seeks Maharashtra Govt's Response Over Plea Seeking CBI Probe

With placards and banners in their hands, the BJP MLA’s supporters were planning to travel to neighbouring Palghar to light diyas at the place where two monks and their driver were lynched by a mob in April, and seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident. Also Read - Palghar Lynching Case: Lawyer Representing Victims Dies in Car Accident

However, before Kadam and his supporters could start their ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’, the police reached near the MLA’s residence in suburan Khar and he was detained, a senior police official said.

“We have detained MLA Kadam and his supporters and brought them to Khar police station,” the official said.

Maharashtra: BJP MLA Ram Kadam and his supporters detained by Police from outside his residence in Mumbai. They were taking out a 'Jan aakrosh yatra' to Palghar demanding CBI probe into Palghar mob lynching case. pic.twitter.com/rYUxFKOV71 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said the Kasa police in the district had earlier served a prohibitory notice to Kadam, but despite that he and his supporters tried to go ahead with the yatra, hence they were detained in Mumbai.

Their visit could give rise to law and order issues and disturb the peace, hence the notice was issued, he said.

On April 16, two monks and their driver, who were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car, were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar’s Gadchinchlale village on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Over 180 people have so far been arrested and 11 juveniles detained in connection with the incident, according to police.

(With inputs from PTI)