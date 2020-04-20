Mumbai: The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government and the state police after a mob of villagers lynched three people in Palghar district during lockdown. Also Read - 2 Monks Among 3 Killed by Mob in Maharashtra's Palghar, 110 Held; High-level Probe Underway

Attacking the Thackeray-led government, BJP spokesperson Jay Panda said,”Horrific video of a mob lynching in cops’ presence in Palghar Maharashtra, run by @OfficeofUT whr a few days ago a cop & doctor had been assaulted. Media downplayed, said “mistaken suspicion as robbers” and suppressed that they were in Hindu religious robes. Why this hypocrisy?” Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Issues Guidelines For Officials; Telangana, Punjab And Delhi Not to Ease Lockdown Restrictions

Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra alleged that while the attacks were on, the police remained mute spectators and urged the government to take immediate action. “The government should get to the root of the incident… The insensitive policemen must be dismissed”, Mishra said. Also Read - Maharashtra Records 552 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths; Total Infections Cross 4000-mark

BJP Mahila Morcha’s National in-charge of Social Media, Priti Gandhi demanded Uddhav Thackeray’s explaination. She wrote, “Not in my wildest dream did I imagine that under @ShivSena, sadhus wearing ‘bhagwa vastra’ would be lynched in broad daylight and a lame attempt would be made to pass it off as ‘theft’! You owe an explanation @officeofUT, if to no one else, atleast to Balasaheb Thackeray!

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on the other hand warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers. “Those who attacked and who died in the Palghar mob killings are not from different religions. I have ordered Maharashtra police and @MahaCyber1 to take action against anyone instigating communal hatred in the society or on social media,” Deshmukh said in a tweet on Sunday.

He also informed that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident and police are keeping a close eye on those who wanted to use the incident to create a rift in society.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured stern action against those involved in the lynching. “The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself,” Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.

“Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered high level inquiry into this killings,” he said.