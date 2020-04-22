New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking a probe into the Palghar lynching case by either an independent agency like the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT) be set up for it. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Police Officers Posted at Uddhav Thackeray's House Test Positive

The petition was filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava who sought that the high court must monitor the probe and seek periodical reports from an investigating agency. He also demanded that the case should be expedited and financial compensation be provided to the family of a car driver, who was among the three persons lynched by a mob. Also Read - Palghar Lynching Incident: No Muslim Name on List of Accused, Says Anil Deshmukh

“It is in the interest of justice that a free and fair investigation is conducted in the instant case under the monitoring of the High Court. There are serious allegations of commission and omission on the part of the local police personnel themselves in the aforesaid brutal crime and thus it is in the interest of justice to get the investigation of the instant case done by any independent agency, other than any agency subservient to the State of Maharashtra,” the plea stated. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Bans Delivery of Newspapers, Magazines in Mumbai, Pune, Allows in Other Parts of State

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that there were no Muslim names on the list of accused that the government will release via WhatsApp.

The case relates to an incident that took place last week, when three men were on their way towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. They were dragged out of their car and brutally attacked by angry residents of Gadchinchale village.

Videos doing rounds on social media show villagers armed with sticks and stones also attacking a police team as they try to control the situation and rescue the victims. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

At least 101 people have been arrested as of yet along with nine minors who were detained with the Maharashtra Police.