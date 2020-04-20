New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the Palghar mob lynching incident, even as UP CM Yogi Adityanath, too, spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart, urging him to take strict action against the culprits. Also Read - Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht Dies at AIIMS, Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also sought a report from the Maharashtra government on the incident in which two seers, along with the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, were lynched by a mob of tribals on the night of April 16.

This is the second time in less than a week that the Home Minister has spoken to the Maharashtra Chief Minister over a law and order incident in the state.

Separately, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, too, spoke to CM Thackeray over the incident as the two seers were from the Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh-based ‘Shri Panch Dashnam Junta Akhara,’ known locally as Juna Akhara.

The UP CM tweeted: “Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ji last evening about the Palghar incident and requested him to take strict against against the culprits.”

“The Maharashtra CM told me that some people have been arrested while others, too, will be identified and taken strict action against,” he said in another tweet.

महाराष्ट्र के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी द्वारा यह बताया गया कि कुछ लोग गिरफ्तार कर लिए गए हैं तथा शेष को चिन्हित कर सभी के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 20, 2020

In another related development, 2 personnel of the Kasa police station, where the incident took place, have been suspended in connection with the incident.

#UPDATE 2 Police personnel of Kasa Police Station have been suspended in connection with Palghar incident: Palghar SP Gaurav Singh 3 people were beaten to death by villagers in Palghar on suspicion of theft on 17 April. FIR filed against villagers&110 people have been arrested. https://t.co/EADihwXQFN — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Thus far, a total of 110 people have been arrested and an FIR has been filed against the villagers.