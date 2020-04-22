Mumbai: Days after Palghar lynching incident, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the government will release the names of the accused via WhatsApp today, adding that there is no Muslim on that list. Also Read - Palghar Lynching: HM Shah Dials CM Thackeray, Seeks Report on Incident; 2 Cops Suspended

"A Special IG level officer in CID is investigating the matter. But I would like to mention that police arrested 101 persons within 8 hrs of the offence. We're releasing the names of accused via WhatsApp today,there's no Muslim in that list," he said.

Further, the home minister called out people who are trying to give the incident a communal colour.

“There was a sound heard in the video ‘Oye Bas’, people circulated it online and some called it ‘Shoeb Bas’. All state mechanism is fighting the pandemic & some people tried to bring communal angle in this matter,” he asserted.

Notably, the incident took place last week, when when three men headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district. They were dragged out of their car and brutally attacked by angry residents of Gadchinchale village.

Videos doing rounds on social media show villagers armed with sticks and stones also attacking a police team as they try to control the situation and rescue the victims. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).