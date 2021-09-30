New Delhi: Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Executive Editor of WION has been felicitated with the prestigious TV Anchor of the Year award at the IAA Leadership awards 2021 held on 24th September at Taj Landsend, Bandra West, Mumbai. Ms. Upadhyay who has contributed 20 years to the field of journalism and has been with WION for 4 years currently hosts the prime-time news program Gravitas.Also Read - WION Website Blocked in China After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Including TikTok And UC Browser

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association established the IAA Leadership Awards to honour individuals in the fields of Marketing, Advertising, and Media, who have made enormous professional contributions and delivered business success to their companies. Also Read - Zee Digital Continues its Growth Streak, Crosses 150 Million Users on ComScore in March 2020

India’s First Global News channel WION has more than 35 bureaus across global cities and expanding its footprint in 190 countries across Africa, Europe, Russia, USA, South America, APAC region, and MENA region and is currently accessed across 4 billion connected devices globally. Transforming the age-old pattern of western narratives on world issues, WION has been instrumental in becoming the voice of a new India bringing the Indian perspective to the global news stage. Also Read - News Channel of The Year Award Goes to WION — The Jury's Choice

Sudhir Chowdhary, Chief Executive Officer – Cluster 1, ZEE MEDIA: – I am extremely happy that one of our finest journalists Palki Sharma Upadhyay is getting recognized for her hard work and dedication to the craft. Palki Sharma is an Integral Part of why WION has been doing exceptionally well for the past couple of Years. I hope this is a sign of more achievements in the coming years. I would like to wish her a hearty congratulations from my side

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Executive Editor WION:-I would like to thank the IAA committee for conferring this award. Special mention goes out to my team who toil hard to get factually correct information on which we base our reports. It is always our endeavour to arm the viewers with information that creates awareness about the world, and so it shall continue to be

WION:– ‘World is One News’, India’s digital-first international news channel has become the world’s number 1 English News Channel on YouTube. In an overwhelming feat recently, the news channel has topped the chart on Youtube views surpassing the other established news channels like BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, NDTV, Republic, and Times Now which are much older brands. WION who has just celebrated its 5 years of existence continues to excel in international news reporting.

Source: Youtube, Tube Buddy, 01st Aug’21 to 31st Aug’21, Video Views