New Delhi: Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson, who is also an honorary director of PETA, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her concern over the growing levels of pollution in India while also bringing his attention to climate change and global warming.

The letter read, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the severe air pollution plaguing Delhi. I worry about the residents as well as the animals who can’t wear face masks or stay indoors.”

In the letter, Anderson also spoke about the urgency to fight climate change and the actions required to address it. She also suggested Prime Minister Modi a series of measures to tackle the climate crisis; some of these include banning animal-derived food products from all government meetings and functions.

Anderson also highlighted that raising animals for dairy, meat, and eggs contribute to one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. Then, she suggested an alternative- which is to replace dairy products with soy products, and banning meat consumption.

“I know you share my concern for the future, so please lead India’s fight against climate change by taking a simple but forceful, progressive step. Ban animal-derived foods from all government meetings and functions. I am shattered by recent findings of climate change’s impact on India,” Anderson wrote.

She further added, “In fact, meat and dairy companies are set to become the world’s biggest polluters, and the United Nations warns that a global shift to vegan eating is necessary to combat climate change. It’s not an option but a necessity.”

She ended the letter urging PM Modi to follow the footsteps of countries including New Zealand, Germany, and China who have taken steps to decrease meat consumption.

“I appeal to you to show that India can equal or beat them,” she said in the letter to PM Modi.