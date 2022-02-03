Goa Assembly Election 2022: Panaji is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Goa and a part of North Goa district. In 2017, Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Atanasio J. Monserrate from United Goans Party with a margin of 1069 votes. This time, the Goa assembly election is all set to be a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), set to give BJP a tough fight. While AAP has announced that it will contest all the 40 seats, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Congress has joined hands with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP).Also Read - Ready To Withdraw From Poll Race If BJP Fields Honest Candidate From Panaji, Says Utpal Parrikar

Snnubed by BJP, Will Manohar Parrikar’s son be able to win as an Independent?

Utpal Parrikar, the son of former chief minister and BJP’s tallest leader from Goa so far late Manohar Parrikar, is up as an Independent against the BJP’s Atanasio Monserratte, who had quit the Congress in 2019. Parrikar, an engineer, says he is staking his political career on fighting against the BJP’s candidate in Panaji, especially as his father built the party from the ground up in Goa and in particular, this constituency.

Manohar Parrikar, a three-time Chief Minister, who died in 2019, held the Panaji seat for 25 years. Utpal Parrikar had urged the BJP to nominate him this time but the party opted to stick with Monserrate, offering him a different constituency instead. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena dropped its candidate from Panaji and has decided to support Utpal.

”I was left with no other choice. I have resigned from the party and I would be contesting as an independent from Panaji,” Utpal Parrikar said.

Key Candidates

Utpal Parrikar: Independent Atanasio Monserratte: Bharatiya Janata Party Elvis Gomes: Congress-Goa Forward Party Valmiki Naik: Aam Aadmi Party

BJP to Win Big, Predicts Zee opinion poll

In Zee News Opinion Poll conducted for North Goa, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to gain 38 per cent of the vote share in the region as compared to 36 per cent in 2017. The vote of the Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to increase its vote per cent from 6 per cent in 2017 to 10 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the survey predicted that the vote share of Congress is likely to remain constent at 27 per cent in 2022, like that in 2017. Of the total 40 seats in Goa, 23 falls in North Goa and 17 in South Goa. The other regional parties, consisting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) among others are likely to lose their vote share from 31 per cent in 2017 to 25 per cent in 2022.