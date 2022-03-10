Panaji Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Panaji Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly was held in a single-phase on February 14. While a final picture will be clear by noon, first trends are expected to pour around 8 am.Also Read - Bijnor Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Panaji. Also Read - Mapusa Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Amid Tight Security

7:40 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly Also Read - Pathankot, Sujanpur, Bhoa Election Result LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 AM