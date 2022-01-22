New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the fight in the Panaji seat will be between “dishonesty and character” in the upcoming Goa Election. Raut’s remarks come a day after former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpat Parrikar’s quit BJP and announced he will be contesting from Panaji seat as an independent candidate.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Fights Hunting Lioness and Protects Friend. Watch

"Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Now the fight in Panaji will be between dishonesty and character as Utpal Parrikar (son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) has announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

On Friday, Utpatl Parrikar announced his resignation from BJP and said he will contest as an independent candidate from the Panaji Assembly constituency.

Utpal Parrikar said,”People of Panaji did not vote for Manohar Parrikar just because he was an MP. They voted for him because he stood for some values. The time has come for me to also stand for those values.”

“I tried my best even during last and this election to convince my party that I enjoyed not only the support of all the party members, I also enjoy the support of general people of Panaji,” said.

Earlier, the BJP denied Utpal Parrikar the Panaji Assembly seat that was represented by his late father since 2019 and fielded sitting BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate.

BJP’s Goa poll incharge Devendra Fadnavis, while commenting on Utpat Parrikar not being fielded from Panaji Assembly constituency, said it “would not be fair to drop” sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate from the seat.

“But from the seat that Utpal wanted to contest, we already have a sitting MLA and it would not be fair to drop him. However, we have given him the option of contesting from two other seats and the talks are progressing in that direction,” Fadnavis said.

The 40-seat Goa Assembly will go to the polls on February, while the counting of votes will be taken up on march 10.